Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 816.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Burlington Stores worth $73,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $10.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.08. 2,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.03 and a 12-month high of $334.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.