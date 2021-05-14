Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 308,454 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,088.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $82,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $249.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

