IDEX (IDEX) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $61.43 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01196359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00109909 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

