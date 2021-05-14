Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Increased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

