Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 36,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,083. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

SVRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692 over the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

