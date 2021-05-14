$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USAK. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USA Truck by 4,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in USA Truck by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

