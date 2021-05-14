Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.