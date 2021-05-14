FAI Wealth Management Has $3.79 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 3.3% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

