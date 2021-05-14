Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 75,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

