$2.61 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post $2.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 7,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,668. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.