Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 28,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Busard Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.