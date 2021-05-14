Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

Shares of AWH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,647. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $577.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

