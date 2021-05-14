renDOGE (RENDOGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $921,212.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $921,212.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.10 or 0.00601579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00233104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.74 or 0.01132799 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.54 or 0.01207828 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENDOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.