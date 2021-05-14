Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$2.75 at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCW. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.05 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.18.

Shares of TCW stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,721. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

