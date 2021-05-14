Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $38.40. 164,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

