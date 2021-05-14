6,900 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after acquiring an additional 547,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

KMB traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.98. 20,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

