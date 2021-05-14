Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes $253,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

COHR traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.49. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.