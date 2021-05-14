Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,815 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $197.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

