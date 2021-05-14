Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 104,851 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

