Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cerner by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 731,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 22,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,530. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

