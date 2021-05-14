Toews Corp ADV Makes New $941,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 13,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

