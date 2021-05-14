Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 152,077 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up 1.9% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 60.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 48,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

