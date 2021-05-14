Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 476,124 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,862. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.