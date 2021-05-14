Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PRU stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 29,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -293.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.