Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.580–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $618 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.81 million.Vroom also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58-0.51) EPS.

Vroom stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.86.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

