Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 3.1% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded up $8.84 on Friday, reaching $205.97. 205,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average is $225.16. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 312.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

