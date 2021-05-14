Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.