Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,580 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.05. 4,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,291. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

