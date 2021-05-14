Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,929 shares of company stock worth $9,466,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.46. 1,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,880. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

