Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in APA by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,617. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

