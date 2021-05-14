Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 79.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.04 on Friday, reaching $587.73. 402,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,460,910. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.73 and its 200-day moving average is $670.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

