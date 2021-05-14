Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.48. 2,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,594. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

