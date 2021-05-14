Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,487,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $426,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,114. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

