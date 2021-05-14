Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,984 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 690.4% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 14,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

