Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 735.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $54,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

OMCL traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.12. 426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

