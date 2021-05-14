Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 830,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,493. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.