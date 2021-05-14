Michael B. Yongue Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Michael B. Yongue lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Michael B. Yongue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $126.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.