The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

KR stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

