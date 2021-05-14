Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $381.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

