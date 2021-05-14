Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 21,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,039. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

