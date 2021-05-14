Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises about 2.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,956. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

