Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 3,278,423 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 704.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 2.17% of Nomad Foods worth $102,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NOMD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,173. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

