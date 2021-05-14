Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 204,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

