View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.44. 48,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,219. View has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

