Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of CG traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $43.37. 43,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,438. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.