Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 11.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

