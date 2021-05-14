Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

