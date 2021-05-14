Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 9.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.20% of Alphabet worth $2,726,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,954.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

