Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

CERC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,726. The company has a market capitalization of $203.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERC shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cerecor in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

