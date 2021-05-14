ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

